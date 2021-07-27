Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

