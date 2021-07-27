Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.