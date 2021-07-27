Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 123 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

