Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.