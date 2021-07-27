Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 395 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $351.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $259.94 and a one year high of $351.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

