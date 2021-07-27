GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Update

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GLGLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. GLG Life Tech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

