Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 107,673 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Hanger worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hanger by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

HNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

