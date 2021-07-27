Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800,597 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 554,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

