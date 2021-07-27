Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

