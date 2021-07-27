Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SLM worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter.

SLM stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

