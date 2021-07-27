Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Titan Machinery worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

