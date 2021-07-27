Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 188,100 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 188,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.