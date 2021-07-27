GoNetwork (GOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,910.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $149,774.96 and $28,910.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoNetwork

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

