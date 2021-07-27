Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading 4% Higher

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s stock price traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.55. 3,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Goodman Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

