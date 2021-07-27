Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,340.90 and $157.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.