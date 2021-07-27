Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,634. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.