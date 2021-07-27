Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $8,672,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 82,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

