Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NPO opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

