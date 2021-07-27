Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

