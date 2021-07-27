Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,758 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 599,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $3,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

HIG stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

