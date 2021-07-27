Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,975 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.