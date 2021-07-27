Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

