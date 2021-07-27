Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

RRC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

