Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

