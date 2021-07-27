Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

