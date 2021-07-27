Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,368 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after buying an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

