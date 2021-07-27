Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,387 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 64,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 80,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 530.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.