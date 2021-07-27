Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,477 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

