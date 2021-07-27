Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.