Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.14 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.