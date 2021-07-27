Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.14 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
