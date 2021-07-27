Greenvale Capital LLP Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenvale Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up about 1.9% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings in Adient were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.