Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

