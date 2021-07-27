Grin Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $3.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00348936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00581900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,494,060 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

