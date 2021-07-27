Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,468 shares.The stock last traded at $175.58 and had previously closed at $180.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,348 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

