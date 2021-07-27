GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.32. 114,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 460,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.58). Equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.