Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Starbucks stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

