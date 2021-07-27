Harworth Group’s (HWG) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

HWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £511.50 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.16. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.