Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 21,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

