Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.
NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 21,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.