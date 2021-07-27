HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $463.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

