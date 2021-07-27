Head to Head Analysis: Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 18.56 $128.56 million $2.00 82.12

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boyd Group Income Fund and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

Match Group has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

Match Group beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

