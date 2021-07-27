Head to Head Review: SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 12.64% 26.14% 4.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 11.02 $4.40 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.36 $55.60 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Security National Financial beats SOS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers, builders, and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

