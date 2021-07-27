Head-To-Head Survey: Akerna (KERN) and Its Peers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akerna to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.5% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akerna and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 607 2977 4521 88 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Akerna Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million -$15.53 million -2.74 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 31.36

Akerna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akerna peers beat Akerna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

