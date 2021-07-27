Head to Head Survey: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.71 $798.90 million $2.61 11.44 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.04 $62.21 million $0.52 30.08

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.74% 12.57% 7.18% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Resources and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 4 2 0 1.73 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $25.89, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

