Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.77.

PEAK opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

