HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 million, a PE ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

