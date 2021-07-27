Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

