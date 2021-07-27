HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. HEICO posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52. HEICO has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

