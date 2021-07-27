HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €74.86 ($88.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

