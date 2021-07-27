Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 158,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $623.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

