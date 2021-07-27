Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
NYSE HLX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 158,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $623.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.