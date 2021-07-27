Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on August 27th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:HFEL opened at GBX 312.48 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52).
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.