Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on August 27th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 312.48 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

